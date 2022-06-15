Salt Lake City Council approves historic $424M budget

The Salt Lake City Council approved a historic $424 million budget on Tuesday, boosting investments in affordable housing and salary increases for public employees.

Details: The finalized 2022-23 budget plan allots nearly $258 million towards personnel costs and about $20 million for affordable housing.

The budget plan also includes a nearly 5% property tax increase for residents that is expected to generate $4.4 million in revenue for the city.

That property tax increase is expected to amount to about an additional $130 per year for those who own a median-priced home worth around $520,000.

About $104 million will go towards the Salt Lake City Police Department, about a 25% increase compared to last year’s budget.

What they’re saying: “That’s a wrap on next year’s budget! Big thanks to @slccouncil for their hard work. I’m thrilled to see my vision for #SLC moving forward in FY22-23,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall tweeted late Tuesday.