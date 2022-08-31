Salt Lake City Council approves property tax increase

Salt Lake City homeowners will see a $130.45 annual property tax increase for a median-priced home valued at $520,000.

Driving the news: The Salt Lake City Council approved a 4.9% property tax increase on Monday, following two public input hearings.

The increase, included in Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall's 2022-23 budget, is aimed at paying for greater demand for city services.

Some services have included maintaining parks and trails, processing building permits and receiving more 911 calls.

Of note: It's the first property tax increase the city has seen in about eight years, according to the mayor's office.

Yes, but: Some residents opposing the increase argued it doesn't help them weather the rising cost of groceries or goods.

What they're saying: "It all adds up," said Rusty Cannon, president of the Utah Taxpayers Association, told Axios earlier this month. "We would hope that [the] government would look for ways to cut spending like everyone else."