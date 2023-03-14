47 mins ago - Business

Zions Bank seeks calm after stocks slide

Erin Alberty
Illustration of a stock ticker with a mix of censored curse words and the word "yay"

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Shares in Utah-based Zions Bancorp were down Monday as markets traded nervously the day after federal regulators guaranteed depositors' assets at the failed Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Meanwhile, Utah's tech sector was still experiencing uncertainty, with half of firms estimated to have accounts with SVB.

Catch up quick: In the past week, federal regulators shuttered SVB and two other failing tech- and crypto-oriented banks.

Details: Shares in Zions Bancorp plummeted 44% when trading opened Monday but came back to close at a loss of about 25%.

The latest: Zions Bank was among several financial institutions that scrambled to reassure clients they weren't prone to the same vulnerabilities as those that failed.

What they're saying: In a Monday letter to customers, Zions Bank president Scott Anderson said SVB and Signature were "set apart" from other banks by "their extremely high growth rates in recent years" and high concentrations of "large, uninsured deposits" from tech and crypto clients.

By the numbers: SVB's average account is 22 times the average size of Zions Bank's 1.4 million accounts, Anderson said.

  • About 5% of SVB's accounts were insured, compared to about half at Zions.

Between the lines: It would take a lot more withdrawals from Zions to seriously threaten its liquidity.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more