U.S. protects Silicon Valley Bank depositors

Silicon Valley Bank headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, United States on March 10, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Federal banking regulators took aggressive new actions aimed at preventing depositors in failed Silicon Valley Bank from losing money — and at trying to prevent its downfall from unleashing a nationwide run across the banking system.

Why it matters: The extraordinary actions, using tools last deployed in the early days of the pandemic and in the 2008 global financial crisis, are an attempt to avert a broad banking crisis triggered by a run on the bank.

If unchecked, that would lead to more bank failures and potentially a broad contraction in credit in the economy.

Driving the news: The Treasury Department, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Federal Reserve, citing "systemic risk" under which the agencies can take extraordinary actions, said that the FDIC's insurance funds will be used to prevent depositors from losing money.

The action avoids a situation in which those who had more than the $250,000 per-saver cap on deposit insurance at SVB lose their money.

The Fed also announced a new "Bank Term Funding Program," invoking emergency authority, that enables other banks to obtain quick cash in exchange for collateral.

What they're saying: The agencies "approved actions to enable the FDIC to complete its resolution of Silicon Valley Bank in a manner that fully protects all depositors, both insured and uninsured," the Treasury, the Federal Reserve and the FDIC said in a joint statement.

"These actions will reduce stress across the financial system, support financial stability and minimize any impact on businesses, households, taxpayers, and the broader economy," the statement said.

The backstory: Silicon Valley Bank's troubles and ultimate failure sparked concern that other, similarly-sized banks — including San Francisco-based First Republic Bank — could face the same fate.