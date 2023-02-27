When Black History Month kicked off this year, we asked for suggestions for the Black leaders making history in Utah today — and wow, did you deliver!

Here are some names you should know and remember all year long:

Ty Bellamy, homeless advocate: Bellamy, who founded Black Lives for Humanity, has "boots on the ground every day, morning until night, working directly with SLC's unsheltered," reader Sarah S. wrote.

Bellamy is tracking deaths related to homelessness and has challenged city officials on abrupt relocations of Salt Lake's unhoused residents.

Alice and Robert Burch, chronicling history: The Burches created the foundation Sema Hadithi — meaning "tell the story" in Swahili" — to document and preserve the histories of Black Utahns.

Forrest Crawford, counselor and teacher: The longtime Weber State professor of education is an "unsung hero of all good progress," reader Fraser N. told us.

He's advised state officials, advocated for Utahns with disabilities and presented on anti-racism in multiple countries.

Alyssha Dairsow, mentor: Dairsow founded Curly Me! to help Black girls gain confidence in a state where looks are everytstudent-athleteshing, but Black beauty often gets short shrift.

Curly Me! goes well beyond appearances, hosting job fairs, movie screenings and slumber parties.

Rae Duckworth, activist: As the head of Black Lives Matter Utah, Duckworth has fought racism in schools, pursued police reform and volunteers for the Utah Black History Museum.

Keith Embray and Charmelle Green, supporting student-athletes: These two former University of Utah athletes recently returned to their alma mater as administrators after tracking each other through high-profile sports programs at Notre Dame and Penn State.

Green and Embray "returned to Utah from prestigious positions to improve the state's quality of life," reader Brenda Y. wrote.

Richard Ferguson, physician, health care administrator and veteran: As the chief medical officer for Health Choice Utah, Ferguson says doctors in family medicine "have the power to better address health disparities and medical biases in medicine."

Erika George, international law professor: At the University of Utah, George studies private businesses' human rights obligations — and is renowned for her investigations into abuses against South African women and children.

Reader Chrissy S. adds, "She is incredibly kind and a fellow yogi."

State Sen. Sandra Hollins: One of our Utah Power Players of 2022, this Salt Lake City Democrat is the first Black woman to serve in the Legislature and last year helped make Juneteenth a state holiday.