Salt Lake City's All-Star Weekend agenda
Here's the schedule of events connected to the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.
The Weekend
NBA Crossover: An expo featuring former players, panel discussions, live entertainment and vendors.
- When: Noon–8pm Friday through Sunday
- Where: Salt Palace Convention Center
- Tickets: $35-$40 depending on the day, with three-day packages and VIP options available.
Central: Musicians, art, film and food will fill the Gallivan Center all weekend.
- When: 1pm–10pm Friday through Sunday
- Admission: Free
The Shop: The fashion world is making SLC its runway with pop-up stores open all weekend.
- When: Friday through Sunday
- Where: The Gateway
- Admission: Free
Grit Rail Jam: Snowboarders will compete downtown.
- When: Amateur competition, 2–5pm Friday; 3–6pm Saturday for the pros
- Where: Olympic Plaza, The Gateway
- Admission: Free
Tunes on rails: Performers will make their stage on downtown TRAX cars.
- UTA buses and trains are free until Feb. 21.
- When: 6–10pm Friday through Sunday
The Games
Celebrity Game: Watch the court fill with stars like singer Janelle Monáe, comedian Hasan Minhaj and the MLB’s Albert Pujols, live or on ESPN.
- When: 5pm Friday
- Where: Huntsman Center, University of Utah
Jordan Rising Stars: NBA rookies, sophomores and G League players compete in a mini-tournament.
- Watch: In person or on TNT
- When: 6:30pm Friday
- Where: Vivint Arena
All-Star Practice: The players will prepare for Sunday's game and show off a bit.
- When: 10:30am Saturday
- Where: Huntsman Center
- Tickets: A few are left at $50–$100
HBCU Classic: It's Grambling vs. Southern University — and they're bringing their popular bands.
- When: 2pm Saturday
- Where: Huntsman Center
- Tickets: $10–$20, or watch on NBA TV, TNT or ESPN 2
All-Star Saturday Night: NBA players compete in the Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest and a three-team Skills Challenge.
- Watch: On TNT; tickets are only available through packages starting at $699.
- When: 6pm Saturday
- Where: Vivint Arena
G League Next Up Game: The next generation of basketball legends will show off their skills.
- When: 1pm Sunday
- Where: Huntsman Center
- Tickets: $15, or watch on NBA TV
NBA All-Star Game: The real deal. Packages to attend start at $699, but you can watch on TNT.
- When: Draft is at 7:30pm Sunday, with the game starting at 8:30pm.
- Where: Vivint Arena
