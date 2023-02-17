Here's the schedule of events connected to the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.

The Weekend

NBA Crossover: An expo featuring former players, panel discussions, live entertainment and vendors.

When: Noon–8pm Friday through Sunday

Where: Salt Palace Convention Center

Salt Palace Convention Center Tickets: $35-$40 depending on the day, with three-day packages and VIP options available.

Central: Musicians, art, film and food will fill the Gallivan Center all weekend.

When: 1pm–10pm Friday through Sunday

Admission: Free

The Shop: The fashion world is making SLC its runway with pop-up stores open all weekend.

When: Friday through Sunday

Where: The Gateway

The Gateway Admission: Free

Grit Rail Jam: Snowboarders will compete downtown.

When: Amateur competition, 2–5pm Friday; 3–6pm Saturday for the pros

Where: Olympic Plaza, The Gateway

Olympic Plaza, The Gateway Admission: Free

Tunes on rails: Performers will make their stage on downtown TRAX cars.

UTA buses and trains are free until Feb. 21.

When: 6–10pm Friday through Sunday

The Games

Celebrity Game: Watch the court fill with stars like singer Janelle Monáe, comedian Hasan Minhaj and the MLB’s Albert Pujols, live or on ESPN.

When: 5pm Friday

Where: Huntsman Center, University of Utah

Jordan Rising Stars: NBA rookies, sophomores and G League players compete in a mini-tournament.

Watch: In person or on TNT

When: 6:30pm Friday

6:30pm Friday Where: Vivint Arena

All-Star Practice: The players will prepare for Sunday's game and show off a bit.

When: 10:30am Saturday

Where: Huntsman Center

Huntsman Center Tickets: A few are left at $50–$100

HBCU Classic: It's Grambling vs. Southern University — and they're bringing their popular bands.

When: 2pm Saturday

Where: Huntsman Center

Huntsman Center Tickets: $10–$20, or watch on NBA TV, TNT or ESPN 2

All-Star Saturday Night: NBA players compete in the Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest and a three-team Skills Challenge.

Watch: On TNT; tickets are only available through packages starting at $699.

When: 6pm Saturday

6pm Saturday Where: Vivint Arena

G League Next Up Game: The next generation of basketball legends will show off their skills.

When: 1pm Sunday

Where: Huntsman Center

Huntsman Center Tickets: $15, or watch on NBA TV

NBA All-Star Game: The real deal. Packages to attend start at $699, but you can watch on TNT.