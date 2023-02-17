2 hours ago - News

Salt Lake City's All-Star Weekend agenda

Erin Alberty
Here's the schedule of events connected to the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.

The Weekend

NBA Crossover: An expo featuring former players, panel discussions, live entertainment and vendors.

  • When: Noon–8pm Friday through Sunday
  • Where: Salt Palace Convention Center
  • Tickets: $35-$40 depending on the day, with three-day packages and VIP options available.

Central: Musicians, art, film and food will fill the Gallivan Center all weekend.

  • When: 1pm–10pm Friday through Sunday
  • Admission: Free

The Shop: The fashion world is making SLC its runway with pop-up stores open all weekend.

  • When: Friday through Sunday
  • Where: The Gateway
  • Admission: Free

Grit Rail Jam: Snowboarders will compete downtown.

  • When: Amateur competition, 2–5pm Friday; 3–6pm Saturday for the pros
  • Where: Olympic Plaza, The Gateway
  • Admission: Free

Tunes on rails: Performers will make their stage on downtown TRAX cars.

  • UTA buses and trains are free until Feb. 21.
  • When: 6–10pm Friday through Sunday
The Games

Celebrity Game: Watch the court fill with stars like singer Janelle Monáe, comedian Hasan Minhaj and the MLB’s Albert Pujols, live or on ESPN.

  • When: 5pm Friday
  • Where: Huntsman Center, University of Utah

Jordan Rising Stars: NBA rookies, sophomores and G League players compete in a mini-tournament.

  • Watch: In person or on TNT
  • When: 6:30pm Friday
  • Where: Vivint Arena

All-Star Practice: The players will prepare for Sunday's game and show off a bit.

  • When: 10:30am Saturday
  • Where: Huntsman Center
  • Tickets: A few are left at $50–$100

HBCU Classic: It's Grambling vs. Southern University — and they're bringing their popular bands.

  • When: 2pm Saturday
  • Where: Huntsman Center
  • Tickets: $10–$20, or watch on NBA TV, TNT or ESPN 2

All-Star Saturday Night: NBA players compete in the Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest and a three-team Skills Challenge.

  • Watch: On TNT; tickets are only available through packages starting at $699.
  • When: 6pm Saturday
  • Where: Vivint Arena

G League Next Up Game: The next generation of basketball legends will show off their skills.

  • When: 1pm Sunday
  • Where: Huntsman Center
  • Tickets: $15, or watch on NBA TV

NBA All-Star Game: The real deal. Packages to attend start at $699, but you can watch on TNT.

  • When: Draft is at 7:30pm Sunday, with the game starting at 8:30pm.
  • Where: Vivint Arena
