The Utah Transit Authority is offering 10 days of free rides for the upcoming 2023 NBA All-Star game in Salt Lake City.

The complimentary transit is in effect through Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Why it matters: The All-Star game is anticipated to attract an estimated 100,000 visitors to Salt Lake City. Free rides could alleviate traffic congestion, reduce parking demand and improve air quality, per UTA.

Details: Fare-less trips apply to the FrontRunner, TRAX and all bus services.

Additionally, travelers going to and from the Salt Lake City International Airport or Provo Municipal Airport get free rides for the day of their flight any time in February.

The intrigue: The TRAX Green Line will operate 24/7 from the airport to 600 S.

The FrontRunner will run every hour on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Flashback: Last year, UTA offered free transit throughout February in an effort to reduce emissions.