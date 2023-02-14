47 mins ago - News
Utah Transit Authority offers free rides for All-Star game
The Utah Transit Authority is offering 10 days of free rides for the upcoming 2023 NBA All-Star game in Salt Lake City.
- The complimentary transit is in effect through Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Why it matters: The All-Star game is anticipated to attract an estimated 100,000 visitors to Salt Lake City. Free rides could alleviate traffic congestion, reduce parking demand and improve air quality, per UTA.
Details: Fare-less trips apply to the FrontRunner, TRAX and all bus services.
- Additionally, travelers going to and from the Salt Lake City International Airport or Provo Municipal Airport get free rides for the day of their flight any time in February.
The intrigue: The TRAX Green Line will operate 24/7 from the airport to 600 S.
- The FrontRunner will run every hour on Sunday, Feb. 19.
Flashback: Last year, UTA offered free transit throughout February in an effort to reduce emissions.
- The initiative boosted public transit ridership and enhanced air quality, according to a UTA report measuring the program's impact.
