How to celebrate Black History Month in Utah

Erin Alberty




We've got a February full of celebrations as Black History Month gets underway.

Michael Harriot, "Bodies on the Line"

The acclaimed writer will appear for a public talk at Westminster College.

When: 6:30pm Wednesday

Where: Vieve Gore Concert Hall

Admission: Free, but register online to reserve a seat.

SLCC Black History Month events

All are free and at the Taylorsville Redwood campus.

  • Poetry Slam | noon-1:30pm Thursday, Feb. 2
  • Fashion Extravaganza | noon-2pm Thursday, Feb. 9
  • African American Read-In | noon-2pm Tuesday, Feb. 14
  • Black-owned pop-up shops | noon-4pm Thursday, Feb. 16
  • "Thin Blue Line" screening and panel discussion | noon-2:30, Thursday, Feb. 23
Poetic Justice open mic

The third annual Black History Month open mic features poetry, comedy and other performances at the University of Utah.

When: 6pm Thursday, Feb. 2

Where: Union Theater, 200 S. Central Campus Drive

Cost: Free

Black History Bus, Orem Library

The traveling exhibit of the Utah Black History Museum shares stories from local and national Black history and culture.

  • Also check out the "Who Made It?" kids activities and scavenger hunt celebrating Black inventors, available all month.

When: 9am-4pm Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: Orem Library

Cost: Free

Sip and Learn

Join podcaster and mixologist Alexi Fisher for a cocktail class featuring recipes created by Black bartenders.

When: 6pm-7:30pm Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: Cocktail Collective, 824 S. 400 West, B128

Admission: $70, ages 21 and up

Fred Hampton Jr.

Hear from the renowned activist and poet at Weber State University.

When: 12:30pm-2pm Wednesday, Feb. 8

Where: Shepherd Union ballrooms

Cost: Free

Strength in Shades Market

Support Utah's Black-owned businesses and enjoy music, food and games.

When: 10am-2pm Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Publik Coffee, 975 S. West Temple

Admission: Free

Utah Film Center, "Little Satchmo"

The film explores the life of Louis Armstrong through the eyes of his daughter, Sharon Preston-Folta.

  • Join filmmaker John Alexander for a Q&A, with Preston-Folta appearing via Zoom.
  • This launches the Black, Bold & Brilliant spring film series.

When: 7pm Wednesday, Feb. 15

Where: Nancy Tessman Auditorium, City Library

Admission: Free, but RSVP online.

Notes from the Margins,” Urban Arts Gallery

Works from Black Utah artists like Essie Shaw and Andrea G. Hardeman will be on display all month.

  • A reception is set for 6-9pm Feb. 17

When: Noon-9pm Tuesdays through Sundays until Feb. 27

Where: 116 S. Rio Grande St.

All Star Bazaar

The festival will feature a Black art gallery, Black-owned business expo, pop-up history and living wax museum, live entertainment, rides, games and a drone show during All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

When: Feb. 17-19

Where: Downtown, various locations

Admission: $15, $7.50 for kids 12 and under

NBA HBCU Classic — Grambling State vs. Southern University

The schools are bringing their bands, dance squads and basketball teams for the annual Black History Month game during All-Star Weekend.

When: 2pm Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Huntsman Center, University of Utah

Tickets: $10-$20

Black 'N Time late-night disco skate

Join the U of U's Black Student Union for music and roller skating.

When: 11:45pm-2am Feb. 24-25

Where: Classic Fun Center, Sandy

Tickets: $10

All About the Melanin Festival

Enjoy art, live music, beauty tutorials, spoken word performance, games and film screenings.

When: 2-11pm Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: 2006 Space Oddity, 2006 S. 900 East, Salt Lake City

Tickets: $22, or $28 if bought after Feb. 20

