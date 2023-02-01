How to celebrate Black History Month in Utah
We've got a February full of celebrations as Black History Month gets underway.
Michael Harriot, "Bodies on the Line"
The acclaimed writer will appear for a public talk at Westminster College.
When: 6:30pm Wednesday
Where: Vieve Gore Concert Hall
Admission: Free, but register online to reserve a seat.
SLCC Black History Month events
All are free and at the Taylorsville Redwood campus.
- Poetry Slam | noon-1:30pm Thursday, Feb. 2
- Fashion Extravaganza | noon-2pm Thursday, Feb. 9
- African American Read-In | noon-2pm Tuesday, Feb. 14
- Black-owned pop-up shops | noon-4pm Thursday, Feb. 16
- "Thin Blue Line" screening and panel discussion | noon-2:30, Thursday, Feb. 23
Poetic Justice open mic
The third annual Black History Month open mic features poetry, comedy and other performances at the University of Utah.
When: 6pm Thursday, Feb. 2
Where: Union Theater, 200 S. Central Campus Drive
Cost: Free
Black History Bus, Orem Library
The traveling exhibit of the Utah Black History Museum shares stories from local and national Black history and culture.
- Also check out the "Who Made It?" kids activities and scavenger hunt celebrating Black inventors, available all month.
When: 9am-4pm Saturday, Feb. 4
Where: Orem Library
Cost: Free
Sip and Learn
Join podcaster and mixologist Alexi Fisher for a cocktail class featuring recipes created by Black bartenders.
When: 6pm-7:30pm Saturday, Feb. 4
Where: Cocktail Collective, 824 S. 400 West, B128
Admission: $70, ages 21 and up
Fred Hampton Jr.
Hear from the renowned activist and poet at Weber State University.
When: 12:30pm-2pm Wednesday, Feb. 8
Where: Shepherd Union ballrooms
Cost: Free
Strength in Shades Market
Support Utah's Black-owned businesses and enjoy music, food and games.
When: 10am-2pm Saturday, Feb. 11
Where: Publik Coffee, 975 S. West Temple
Admission: Free
Utah Film Center, "Little Satchmo"
The film explores the life of Louis Armstrong through the eyes of his daughter, Sharon Preston-Folta.
- Join filmmaker John Alexander for a Q&A, with Preston-Folta appearing via Zoom.
- This launches the Black, Bold & Brilliant spring film series.
When: 7pm Wednesday, Feb. 15
Where: Nancy Tessman Auditorium, City Library
Admission: Free, but RSVP online.
“Notes from the Margins,” Urban Arts Gallery
Works from Black Utah artists like Essie Shaw and Andrea G. Hardeman will be on display all month.
- A reception is set for 6-9pm Feb. 17
When: Noon-9pm Tuesdays through Sundays until Feb. 27
Where: 116 S. Rio Grande St.
All Star Bazaar
The festival will feature a Black art gallery, Black-owned business expo, pop-up history and living wax museum, live entertainment, rides, games and a drone show during All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.
When: Feb. 17-19
Where: Downtown, various locations
Admission: $15, $7.50 for kids 12 and under
NBA HBCU Classic — Grambling State vs. Southern University
The schools are bringing their bands, dance squads and basketball teams for the annual Black History Month game during All-Star Weekend.
When: 2pm Saturday, Feb. 18
Where: Huntsman Center, University of Utah
Tickets: $10-$20
Black 'N Time late-night disco skate
Join the U of U's Black Student Union for music and roller skating.
When: 11:45pm-2am Feb. 24-25
Where: Classic Fun Center, Sandy
Tickets: $10
All About the Melanin Festival
Enjoy art, live music, beauty tutorials, spoken word performance, games and film screenings.
When: 2-11pm Saturday, Feb. 25
Where: 2006 Space Oddity, 2006 S. 900 East, Salt Lake City
Tickets: $22, or $28 if bought after Feb. 20
