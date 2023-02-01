We've got a February full of celebrations as Black History Month gets underway.

Michael Harriot, "Bodies on the Line"

The acclaimed writer will appear for a public talk at Westminster College.

When: 6:30pm Wednesday

Where: Vieve Gore Concert Hall

Admission: Free, but register online to reserve a seat.

SLCC Black History Month events

All are free and at the Taylorsville Redwood campus.

Poetry Slam | noon-1:30pm Thursday, Feb. 2

Fashion Extravaganza | noon-2pm Thursday, Feb. 9

African American Read-In | noon-2pm Tuesday, Feb. 14

Black-owned pop-up shops | noon-4pm Thursday, Feb. 16

"Thin Blue Line" screening and panel discussion | noon-2:30, Thursday, Feb. 23

Poetic Justice open mic

The third annual Black History Month open mic features poetry, comedy and other performances at the University of Utah.

When: 6pm Thursday, Feb. 2

Where: Union Theater, 200 S. Central Campus Drive

Cost: Free

Black History Bus, Orem Library

The traveling exhibit of the Utah Black History Museum shares stories from local and national Black history and culture.

Also check out the "Who Made It?" kids activities and scavenger hunt celebrating Black inventors, available all month.

When: 9am-4pm Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: Orem Library

Cost: Free

Join podcaster and mixologist Alexi Fisher for a cocktail class featuring recipes created by Black bartenders.

When: 6pm-7:30pm Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: Cocktail Collective, 824 S. 400 West, B128

Admission: $70, ages 21 and up

Hear from the renowned activist and poet at Weber State University.

When: 12:30pm-2pm Wednesday, Feb. 8

Where: Shepherd Union ballrooms

Cost: Free

Strength in Shades Market

Support Utah's Black-owned businesses and enjoy music, food and games.

When: 10am-2pm Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Publik Coffee, 975 S. West Temple

Admission: Free

Utah Film Center, "Little Satchmo"

The film explores the life of Louis Armstrong through the eyes of his daughter, Sharon Preston-Folta.

Join filmmaker John Alexander for a Q&A, with Preston-Folta appearing via Zoom.

This launches the Black, Bold & Brilliant spring film series.

When: 7pm Wednesday, Feb. 15

Where: Nancy Tessman Auditorium, City Library

Admission: Free, but RSVP online.

“Notes from the Margins,” Urban Arts Gallery

Works from Black Utah artists like Essie Shaw and Andrea G. Hardeman will be on display all month.

A reception is set for 6-9pm Feb. 17

When: Noon-9pm Tuesdays through Sundays until Feb. 27

Where: 116 S. Rio Grande St.

The festival will feature a Black art gallery, Black-owned business expo, pop-up history and living wax museum, live entertainment, rides, games and a drone show during All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

When: Feb. 17-19

Where: Downtown, various locations

Admission: $15, $7.50 for kids 12 and under

NBA HBCU Classic — Grambling State vs. Southern University

The schools are bringing their bands, dance squads and basketball teams for the annual Black History Month game during All-Star Weekend.

When: 2pm Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Huntsman Center, University of Utah

Tickets: $10-$20

Black 'N Time late-night disco skate

Join the U of U's Black Student Union for music and roller skating.

When: 11:45pm-2am Feb. 24-25

Where: Classic Fun Center, Sandy

Tickets: $10

All About the Melanin Festival

Enjoy art, live music, beauty tutorials, spoken word performance, games and film screenings.

When: 2-11pm Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: 2006 Space Oddity, 2006 S. 900 East, Salt Lake City

Tickets: $22, or $28 if bought after Feb. 20