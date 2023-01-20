Sundance adds Brett Kavanaugh documentary to 2023 slate
Sundance announced a surprise final addition to its 2023 film slate on Thursday.
Details: The documentary "Justice," directed by Doug Liman, centers around the #MeToo accusations brought against U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 and the FBI investigation that followed. It premieres Friday at 8:30pm at the Park Avenue Theatre in Park City.
- The film will feature "never-before-seen" details and interviews from people involved with sexual harassment allegations against Kavanaugh, according to a news release.
- It's Liman's first documentary feature. He has directed major films like “The Bourne Identity” and “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”
Catch up quick: In 2018, then-President Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh to serve on the Supreme Court.
- Following the nomination, Christine Blasey Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University, came forward and testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her during a party when they were both in high school in 1982.
- After Ford's allegations, two more women accused him of sexual assault or misconduct during the 1980s, the New York Times reported.
- Kavanaugh denied the claims before being confirmed by the Senate.
What they’re saying: “Thanks to this fantastic investigative team and the brave souls who trusted us with their stories, 'Justice' picks up where the FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh fell woefully short,” Liman said in a statement.
- “The film examines our judicial process and the institutions behind it, highlighting bureaucratic missteps and political power grabs that continue to have an outsized impact on our nation today.”
- "It's a very powerful documentary that we felt was important to add. We saw it practically [Wednesday]," Kim Yutani, the festival's director of programming, said during a news conference. "It’s a film that ... challenges existing narratives. I think it asks tough questions, and I think it also provokes conversation."
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.