Utah Senate President urges Sen. Gene Davis to resign following investigation

Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, looks on during a hearing at the Utah State Capitol Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Photo: Rick Bowmer/AP

Utah Senate President Stuart Adams has urged Sen. Gene Davis (D-Salt Lake City) to resign from the state Legislature following an independent investigation that outlined credible claims that the senator served alcohol to an underage female intern and violated her personal boundaries.

Driving the news: The Utah Senate released the findings in a report Wednesday. The investigation was prompted after Sonia Weglinski, a former legislative intern and campaign staffer for Davis, claimed he sexually harassed her.

Weglinski first made the claims on Instagram in August.

Details: The redacted report, conducted by the legal firm Parsons Behle & Latimer, stated third-party witnesses saw Davis pour tequila for Weglinski following a campaign event in his home.

Weglinski, who was 19 at the time, told investigators she felt "very uncomfortable" and took a sip, but did not finish the liquor.

What they're saying: "We are not aware of any legislative policy that is expressly implicated by serving alcohol to an underage intern. Nevertheless, we believe this behavior reflects negatively on Sen. Davis' judgment and credibility and may violate Utah’s criminal code," the report said.

Investigators also found evidence supporting Weglinski's claims that Davis would play with her toes and spoon- or hand-feed her food in his office.

Go deeper: Investigators also found that Davis' behavior toward Weglinski "continued throughout her internship from January through March 2022."

State of play: In a statement Wednesday, Adams said he had stripped Davis of all president-appointed committee assignments.

"Based on the independent investigator's findings, the Senate Democrats will take action this afternoon during our caucus meeting," Sen. Karen Mayne said in a statement.

"We have accepted his resignation from our caucus immediately. He will no longer serve in his caucus leadership role and has been removed from his caucus-appointed committees, which include the Executive Appropriations Committee and the Legislative Management Committee."

Of note: Davis' attorney did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.