Salt Lake County Democrats demand Sen. Gene Davis' resignation
Salt Lake County Democrats are calling for the immediate resignation of Sen. Gene Davis after one of his former interns accused him of sexual harassment last month.
Driving the news: After concluding a "thorough" internal investigation, the Salt Lake County Democratic Party announced Tuesday that Davis violated the party's anti-harassment policy.
- Democrats also extended Davis' current suspension from party-related events and support for the next two years.
- Party leaders say Davis did not appeal after he was presented with their suspension decision.
Catch up quick: The Utah Senate announced in August it was launching an investigation into his conduct days after Sonia Weglinski, a former legislative intern and campaign staffer for Davis, alleged he invaded her personal boundaries.
- The Utah Democratic Party asked for Davis' resignation following Weglinski's claims.
Yes, but: The party declined to release the findings of its internal investigation, citing the process was confidential under its bylaws.
What they're saying: "We remain committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment, free of harassment, to all who wish to participate," the executive committee said in a statement.
- Davis could not be reached for comment.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.