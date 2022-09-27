56 mins ago - Politics

Salt Lake County Democrats demand Sen. Gene Davis' resignation

Kim Bojórquez
Senator Gene Davis.
Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, looks on during a hearing at the Utah State Capitol Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Photo: Rick Bowmer/AP

Salt Lake County Democrats are calling for the immediate resignation of Sen. Gene Davis after one of his former interns accused him of sexual harassment last month.

Driving the news: After concluding a "thorough" internal investigation, the Salt Lake County Democratic Party announced Tuesday that Davis violated the party's anti-harassment policy.

  • Democrats also extended Davis' current suspension from party-related events and support for the next two years.
  • Party leaders say Davis did not appeal after he was presented with their suspension decision.

Catch up quick: The Utah Senate announced in August it was launching an investigation into his conduct days after Sonia Weglinski, a former legislative intern and campaign staffer for Davis, alleged he invaded her personal boundaries.

Yes, but: The party declined to release the findings of its internal investigation, citing the process was confidential under its bylaws.

What they're saying: "We remain committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment, free of harassment, to all who wish to participate," the executive committee said in a statement.

  • Davis could not be reached for comment.
