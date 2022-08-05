Utah Senate president launches investigation into sexual harassment claims against Sen. Gene Davis

Utah Senate President Stuart Adams announced Friday that the Senate was launching an independent investigation to look into claims that Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, sexually harassed one of his former interns.

Driving the news: Sonia Weglinski, who previously worked as Davis' legislative intern and employee this year, shared her experience on social media Wednesday night.

What they're saying: "After reviewing recommendations from the legislative general counsel and human resource administrator, I have directed an independent investigation be initiated to evaluate these allegations," Adams said in a statement Friday.

In a previous statement released Thursday, Adams said he learned of the online allegations the day before.

"We take the recent allegations against Sen. Davis very seriously and do not tolerate sexual harassment or any form of inappropriate conduct in the workplace," Democratic Senate leaders said in a separate statement.

State of play: The investigation announcement comes one day after Salt Lake County Democratic Party Chair Eva Lopez suspended Davis from party events.

Lopez told Axios Thursday the party had not yet received any formal complaints from Weglinski, but invited her or anyone else to submit them.

Details: In an eight-slide Instagram post, Weglinski alleged Davis would "constantly invade my personal boundaries," put his arms around her waist and play with her toes while she was sitting down.

"I developed a close yet professional relationship with my legislator. However those professional lines soon became blurred, and I did not realize it nor truly accepted it until months later," she wrote.

Of note: While Axios does not typically reveal the name of victims of sexual harassment, Weglinski shared her identity and allegations on her public Instagram account.

Neither Weglinski nor Davis responded to Axios' requests for comment.

Go deeper: In an interview with Axios Thursday, state Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, said, "I hope this young woman knows that she's supported and she gets the services she needs to move forward."

Romero, an advocate for victims of sexual assault on Capitol Hill, added no elected official should invade the personal space of their employees or interns. If they do, they should resign, she said.

Flashback: This is the second time in the last two years Davis has faced public sexual harassment accusations by a legislative employee on social media.

Last year, a former legislative staffer, Elizabeth Converse, claimed in a Facebook post that Davis put his arm around her waist and made inappropriate comments to her, including the suggestion of doing "body shots."

Catch up fast: Davis, a former Utah House member, was first elected as a state lawmaker in 1987. He's served as a state senator since 1999.