Sen. Gene Davis suspended from party-sponsored events amid new sexual harassment claims

The Salt Lake County Democratic Party is temporarily suspending Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, from Democratic-sponsored events amid claims that he sexually harassed one of his former interns.

Driving the news: Sonia Weglinski, the former legislative intern, took to social media Wednesday night to share her experience working with the Democratic senator.

What they're saying: "The Salt Lake County Democratic Party does not tolerate any impermissible behavior, sexual misconduct of any nature, physical or verbal violence, and all violations that perpetuate unsafe environments. No one should be fearful to participate in our Party, especially to be an intern for a long-standing Senator," according to a statement from the Salt Lake County Democratic Party Chair Eva Lopez.

Lopez said the Party had not yet received any formal complaints from Weglinski, but invited her or anyone else to submit them.

Details: In an eight-slide Instagram post, Weglinski alleged Davis would "constantly invade my personal boundaries," put his arms around her waist and play with her toes while she was sitting down.

"I developed a close yet professional relationship with my legislator. However those professional lines soon became blurred and I did not realize it nor truly accepted it until months later," she wrote.

Weglinski also claimed that on May 10, she took photos and videos of Davis on his front porch while working on his re-election campaign.

Weglinski said Davis asked if he could wipe dirt off her butt after she sat down on the porch of his home. After saying no, Weglinski said Davis asked "Are you sure?", grabbed a towel and did it anyway before she could sit back down.

After he was done, Weglinski said he asked her: "Did that make you uncomfortable?"

Of note: While Axios does not typically reveal the name of victims of sexual harassment, Weglinski shared her identity and allegations on her public Instagram account.

Public records confirm Weglinski worked as Davis' legislative intern this year.

The other side: Neither Davis nor a spokesperson for the Utah Senate responded to Axios' requests for comment.

Flashback: This isn't the first time Davis has faced sexual harassment accusations by a legislative staffer.

Last year, a former legislative staffer, Elizabeth Converse, claimed in a Facebook post that Davis put his arm around her and made inappropriate comments to her, according to KUTV.

Background: The longtime Democrat recently lost his Democratic primary race against clean air advocate Nate Blouin in June.