Richmond's job market is one of the hottest in the nation
Richmond has one of the hottest job markets in the country, according to a ranking released by the Wall Street Journal.
Why it matters: The cities that made the list are markets that are what WSJ dubbed "affordable alternatives" to traditional job hubs.
By the numbers: Richmond ranked No. 11, and notably had the second-highest growth in labor force size of any metro area (hey there, NoVa transplants).
- Richmond even beat out D.C. and Raleigh, which were No. 12 and No. 13, respectively.
- The top three job markets, according to WSJ, were Salt Lake City, Jacksonville and Orlando.
Fun fact: Richmond is the highest ranked East Coast city outside Florida.
How it worked: The Journal worked with Moody's Analytics to study roughly 380 metro areas in the U.S.
- It then ranked them based on five factors: unemployment rate, the labor force participation rate, employment level changes, labor force size and wages.
