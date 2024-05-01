Richmond's job market is one of the hottest in the nation

Share on email (opens in new window)

Richmond has one of the hottest job markets in the country, according to a ranking released by the Wall Street Journal. Why it matters: The cities that made the list are markets that are what WSJ dubbed "affordable alternatives" to traditional job hubs.

By the numbers: Richmond ranked No. 11, and notably had the second-highest growth in labor force size of any metro area (hey there, NoVa transplants).

Richmond even beat out D.C. and Raleigh, which were No. 12 and No. 13, respectively.

The top three job markets, according to WSJ, were Salt Lake City, Jacksonville and Orlando.

Fun fact: Richmond is the highest ranked East Coast city outside Florida.

How it worked: The Journal worked with Moody's Analytics to study roughly 380 metro areas in the U.S.