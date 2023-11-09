1 hour ago - News
Mapped: Virginia has third highest share of veterans in the country
Nearly 615,000 Virginians are veterans, per 2022 U.S. Census Bureau data.
- That amounts to 9.2% of the state's civilian population 18 and over — making Virginia home to the third highest share of veterans in the nation.
- Only Alaska (10.1%) and Wyoming (9.4%) rank higher than the Old Dominion for percentage of veteran residents.
Why it matters: Veterans Day is Saturday.
- The Virginia War Memorial's annual free ceremony is on Friday from 11am-noon at the Richmond museum. (Moved from Saturday due to the marathon.)
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.