1 hour ago - News

Mapped: Virginia has third highest share of veterans in the country

headshot
Data: Census Bureau; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Nearly 615,000 Virginians are veterans, per 2022 U.S. Census Bureau data.

  • That amounts to 9.2% of the state's civilian population 18 and over — making Virginia home to the third highest share of veterans in the nation.
  • Only Alaska (10.1%) and Wyoming (9.4%) rank higher than the Old Dominion for percentage of veteran residents.

Why it matters: Veterans Day is Saturday.

  • The Virginia War Memorial's annual free ceremony is on Friday from 11am-noon at the Richmond museum. (Moved from Saturday due to the marathon.)
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more