Mapped: Virginia has third highest share of veterans in the country

Data: Census Bureau; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Nearly 615,000 Virginians are veterans, per 2022 U.S. Census Bureau data.

That amounts to 9.2% of the state's civilian population 18 and over — making Virginia home to the third highest share of veterans in the nation.

Only Alaska (10.1%) and Wyoming (9.4%) rank higher than the Old Dominion for percentage of veteran residents.

Why it matters: Veterans Day is Saturday.