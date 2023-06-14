The cost of VCU Health's decision to bail on a major downtown development project keeps rising.

What's happening: The university's hospital system is on the hook for nearly $80 million after backing out as the lead tenant of a private development deal to replace the city's old public safety building downtown, per Richmond BizSense.

Why it matters: It's an eye-popping sum to pay for an office tower that's no longer being built as a result of VCU's decision.

Catch up fast: Richmond BizSense first reported in early May that the health system was contractually obligated to pay developers $73 million in penalties to exit the deal.

BizSense later reported that the university's contract also required it to demolish the decrepit public safety building at an estimated cost of $5 million.

Plus: On Monday, the outlet reported that the school is making a payment to the city totaling more than $1.3 million. The check is part of an agreement intended to guarantee minimum tax payments to the city regardless of the pace of the project — payments which could continue until the property is developed.

What they're saying: The health system has maintained that exiting the project, which was planned pre-pandemic, saved the institution money in the long run.

"By late 2021 construction and other challenges made it simply impossible to build the original project," the health system said in a statement last month. "Moving forward today would cause dire long-term financial repercussions."

👀 The latest: On Tuesday, the Times-Dispatch reported the health system's leadership initially attempted to hide the expense from VCU's Board of Visitors.

The situation has VCU's board reconsidering the university's current governance structure, under which the hospital system is governed by its own board of directors, the Times-Dispatch reports, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The big picture: VCU is still pursuing the property, but under a completely different development that would be helmed by the school instead of a private developer.

The school's new plan for the property replaces the formerly proposed 20-story office tower with a new building to house the university's dental school.

The university is in the process of requesting funding for the project from the General Assembly.

Of note: At an estimated $415 million, the new project is even more expensive than the old one, which was pegged at $325 million, per BizSense.