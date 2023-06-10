7 best things to do this summer in Richmond

Share on email (opens in new window)

Sure, sure, it's hot here in summer, just like all of the South, but Richmond has one great thing going for it: a nice, cool river running through the whole dang town.

Why it matters: The James River Park System is 600 acres of free fun.

And the best way to enjoy it is to get out onto the water.

🧠 Be smart: Check conditions before you go. If the river is above 5 feet, use caution. Friends of James River Parks has the latest water temperature and river levels.

🏊 Check out some favorite swimming holes

Pony Pasture, 7200 Riverside Drive

Along the south bank of the river, simply follow the trail until you spy a rock you'd like to claim, or keep going until you hit the sand of the small beach area.

Tredegar Beach, 463 Tredegar St.

Just before Brown's Island on the north bank and home of the rope swing, so what more do you need?

Belle Isle, 1 Belle Isle

One of the most popular spots, rivaled only by Pony Pasture. Also along the north bank, but it has access to some of the biggest rocks — and plenty of them. Simply claim one and dive in (but watch for stronger rapids on the north side of the island).

42nd and 22nd Streets, on Riverside Drive

Both south-bank access spots have parking lots and will get you to some fine swimming holes, plenty of easily accessible rocks and calmer water.

⛵️ Rent a boat

A Supra Surf Machine available in Mineral. Image: Courtesy of GetMyBoat

Many of those swimming spots make great boat launch spots, and Friends of James River Parks has recs for a few more.

🛶 But if you need to rent a kayak, canoe or paddle board, check out Riverside Outfitters, Richmond Waterfront or RVA Paddlesports. Prices start around $25 an hour.

🚤 Want something with an engine?

Kingfish Boat Rentals in Eastern Henrico (the one by the Lily Pad) rents pontoon boats starting at around $235 for two hours.

Brillard Boating offers group fun on a captained boat starting at $325 for 2.5 hours, plus optional tubing or water skiing.

Or try boating Airbnb-style where prices, options and launch spots vary.

🍹 Want to just sit back, sip and enjoy? Sea Suite Cruises offers two types of booze cruising: Tiki Club RVA and Paddle Club RVA.

Both leave from Rocketts Landing and run $40–$55 per person.

🎸 Take in a summer concert

Illustration: Maura Losch, Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Summer concerts in town are lit, but here are the ones Richmonders will be talking about all year.

Beloved local group Avail is back with Over the James for the second year.

They'll be joined by Gaslight Anthem, Snapcase, Strike Anywhere, City of Caterpillar and Dragonship as part of Live Loud, the Brown's Island concert series from Richmond booker Lucas Fritz.

July 29; tickets start at $25.

The legendary Willie Nelson & Family will be playing as part of the Atlantic Union Bank After Hours series.

The country star turned 90 this year and is one of the newest inductees in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

August 9 at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell; tickets start at $31.

Iron Blossom, a new music festival, kicks off what organizers promise will be the inaugural year.

😅 Cool off with a scoop

The ice cream flight at Jeni's. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

🍦 Grab a scoop at one of Richmond's newest ice cream shops: Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams or Blue Cow Ice Cream, which has locations in Greengate in Short Pump and The Village Shopping Center.

🤿 Rent a pool

Historic Ginter House English Garden in Richmond. Photo: Courtesy of Swimply.com

The pool-sharing company Swimply will hook you up, and there are at least 18 pools to choose from in the area.

Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.

Plug in your location, and options near you pop up.

💦 Hit a splash pad

The spray park at Short Pump Park. Photo: Courtesy of Henrico County

Henrico County has five options, including Dorey Spray Park, which just opened last weekend.

🎢 Take a ride

The "roar" is back. Photo: Courtesy of Kings Dominion

Kings Dominion's wooden roller coaster, The Grizzly, reopened in May after being fitted with a new track.

The changes significantly smooth out the ride, which was originally opened in 1982, per the park.

The coaster underwent "extensive renovations and retracking" to maintain the all-wooden experience, the park says.