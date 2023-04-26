Summer concerts on Brown's Island are back beginning this week and running through September.

Driving the news: Live Loud — the Brown's Island concert series from Lucas Fritz, artist booker extraordinaire and co-owner of the Broadberry Entertainment Group — kicks off Friday with Drive-By Truckers and No BS! Brass Band.

Highlights from this season include local legend Avail, who is back with Over the James on July 29, along with Gaslight Anthem, Snapcase, Strike Anywhere, City of Caterpillar and Dragonship.

Jason Isbell hits the stage in August, and indie rock band Mt. Joy plays in September.

Most shows start at 6pm, and ticket prices vary but start around $25

See the full lineup and ticket details here.

Avail performing at Over The James 2022. Photo: Courtesy of Joey Wharton/via Broadberry Group

Be smart: Fritz launched concerts on Brown's Island in 2021, working around Richmond's longest running concert series, Friday Cheers, which brings concerts to the Island every Friday in May and June.

Friday Cheers starts May 5 with Snail Mail.

After Hours — the event formerly associated with Innsbrook but now held at Meadow Event Park in Doswell — starts its summer series May 19 with Jo Dee Messina.

Their summer lineup includes Counting Crows, a Tribute to ABBA and Nelly.

Music at Maymont starts June 21 with Lettuce, and the city this week announced a free concert series on Thursday nights in May outside of Main Street Station.