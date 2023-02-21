Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams opens in Richmond with ice cream flights

The ice cream flight at Jeni's. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

Ever felt constrained by those tiny ice cream shop sample spoons?

Try this 10-scoop flight.

What's happening: Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams opened its first Richmond shop (its 67th nationally) in Carytown across from Kroger.

The Ohio-based chain's menu of scoops and cones includes a taste-almost-all-of-them option for $21.

Flavors include gooey butter cake, brambleberry crisp and coffee with cream and sugar.

✍️ Pro tip: It doesn't travel very well, so bring friends and be prepared to eat all 10 scoops on the spot.