Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams opens in Richmond with ice cream flights
Ever felt constrained by those tiny ice cream shop sample spoons?
- Try this 10-scoop flight.
What's happening: Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams opened its first Richmond shop (its 67th nationally) in Carytown across from Kroger.
- The Ohio-based chain's menu of scoops and cones includes a taste-almost-all-of-them option for $21.
Flavors include gooey butter cake, brambleberry crisp and coffee with cream and sugar.
✍️ Pro tip: It doesn't travel very well, so bring friends and be prepared to eat all 10 scoops on the spot.
