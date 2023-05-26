49 mins ago - Things to Do

Airbnb-style boat rentals have arrived in Richmond

Karri Peifer

A Supra Surf Machine available in Mineral. Image: Courtesy of GetMyBoat

The "Airbnb for boats" has dropped anchor in Richmond.

Driving the news: Two peer-to-peer boat rental companies are now active in the area: GetMyBoat, a more than 10-year-old company that calls itself the "Airbnb for boats," and Boatsetter.

How it works: Like Airbnb, users simply create an account and request to rent the watercraft, many of which have the option of adding a captain for folks who don't have boat licenses.

  • In the Richmond area, you can rent a bowrider for around $125 an hour, a pontoon for $700 a day or a roughneck for $300 a day.

Zoom out: If you're willing to make the drive to Lake Anna or Hampton Roads, there are dozens of options, including speedboats, fishing boats and Karri's personal obsession: jet skis.

