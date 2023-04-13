You can now ride tiki cruises on the James River

There's a new boat cruise in town: Tiki Club RVA, the Polynesian brother of Paddle Club RVA, which made its Richmond debut last summer.

Driving the news: Tiki Club RVA launches this month under the Sea Suite Cruises umbrella, the 5-year-old D.C.-based boat ride company that now offers two types of boat cruises in D.C., Richmond and Maryland.

Unlike the pedal-powered paddle boat, this one fully runs on an engine and comes equipped with bamboo trim, a thatched roof, tiki bar and bathroom.

How it works: Cruisers can rent a spot aboard the 30-passenger boat for an hour-and-45-minute cruise up and down the James River, leaving from Rocketts Landing. Full boat buyouts are also available.

Pricing is based on day of the week, at $40–$55 per person or $1,120–$1,540 for a buyout.

Like its Paddle Club sibling, all cruises are BYOB — wine or beer, cans only and no liquor. BYO food and snacks are also welcome.

Tiki reservations will launch in the coming weeks and Paddle Club reservations are now live.