Try these 9 new restaurants that opened in Richmond in April

Now that we've picked Richmond's best special occasion restaurant, let's check in on who's new to our hot little dining scene.

🍕 Genova’s Pizza Station & Take Out Kitchen at 2723 Buford Road in Bon Air is open daily for lunch and dinner, serving pizza, subs, pasta and more.

🍜 Hibachi House, serving Hibachi-style meat and veggies with noodles from the guys behind Y Tu Mama and Hibachi Box, is open in Short Pump, in the Shops at Wellesley (the shopping center with Redemption BBQ and Thai Won On). Monday-Saturday, 11am-9pm.

🧀 Killa Dillas, a quesadilla and nachos-themed restaurant, is serving up cheesy goodness for lunch and dinner Tuesday-Sunday at 6114 Lakeside Ave. in Lakeside.

🎷 Mike's Jazz Cafe has Southern food, live jazz and menu items named after songs and artists. Oh yeah, and fried deviled eggs. All in the former Spoonbread Bistro space in the Fan on Floyd. Wednesday-Sunday, 4-10pm.

🍻 Nokoribi is a yakitori-inspired eatery serving grilled meat, noodles and sandwiches from the Longoven team in The Veil's new Scott's Addition brewery. Open daily for lunch and dinner.

🍞 Stanley's, Richmond's Philly-themed "hoagie emporium" with massive sandwiches, cheeky salads and to-come cocktails is open Tuesday-Saturday, 4pm-midnight at 2601 Park Ave. in the Fan.

🍶 Slurp Ramen, the Church Hill restaurant from the guys behind The Jasper is spooning out ramen, wings, sake and more every Wednesday-Sunday 5-9pm. (Pro tip: They added the wait time on their website.)

🌮 Tio Pablo in Shockoe Bottom, which had been closed since last summerbecause of staffing, is again slinging tacos for dinner Monday-Saturday plus lunch Friday-Saturday.

🥡 Urban Myth Street Food RVA, an Asian fusion food truck from chef Mike Lindsey on site at Buskey Cider's Scott's Addition taproom (2910 W. Leigh St.). Dinner Wednesday-Thursday, lunch and dinner Friday-Sunday. Serving fried chicken sandwiches and rice bowls.

