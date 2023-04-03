Try these 7 restaurants that opened in Richmond in March

Looking for a new place to eat? Check out these restaurants that opened in March.

🐟 Odyssey — the seafood restaurant from chefs and co-owners Lee Gregory and Bobo Catoe — is now open for dinner Thursday-Saturday from 5-9:30pm in the Near West End.

🍷 Revel Market and Bar — a European-inspired small, shared plate restaurant and market from the folks behind Julep's — is now open in Lakeside Tuesday-Saturday from 3-10pm.

🙌 Acacia Midtown came off its soft operation at Libbie Mill and is now fully open for dinner Monday through Saturday with lunch hours coming soon.

🥘 Soul N’ Vinegar reopened its grab-and-go soul food operation in a new Church Hill space at 2910 Q St., per Richmond Magazine.

🌯 88 Street Food is now serving banh mi sandwiches and other Vietnamese cuisine at 5905 W. Broad St., also per Richmond Mag.

👻 ChefSuite, Richmond's newest ghost kitchen, is now open serving up On A Roll Italian Subs, Latin Quarter Kitchen and A Pinch of Sugar via your delivery apps with varying hours.

🍦 Blue Cow Ice Cream opened its second Richmond location in the Greengate Shopping Center in Short Pump.