Hey, guys. It's Karri again. I hope y'all had fun this week with the bracket. I know I did.

But ultimately, there has to be a winner. And the winner of the best special occasion restaurants tournament is…

L'Opossum, the beautiful brainchild of chef and owner David Shannon that marries French culinary techniques with Southern flavors, adds in a tasteful dash of sexual innuendo and serves it up in a clever and kitschy atmosphere.

There are many great restaurants in Richmond, but there is only one restaurant where the chef/owner once brought in a world renowned, 7-foot-tall, baritone-singing clown to entertain guests and timed each course to a different Dolly Parton song.

Only one that followed it up with an XXX porn-themed meal, complete with vintage porn, celebrity porn stars and amazing food.

There is only one L'Opossum. It's only in Richmond, and it's the best, so say y'all.

Reminder if you're looking to go, they book weeks in advance unless you want an early or late seat at the bar.

The final tally: L'Opossum 53%, Lemaire 46.7%.

Yes, but: More than anything, the bracket tournament reminded me that Richmond is filled with fantastic, award-worthy restaurants, and we're lucky to have all of them.

Who y'all thought I missed: Julep's, La Grotta, Rappahannock, Southbound, Gersi, Chez Max and Lillie Pearl.

Worth noting: Due to some suspicious voting patterns we had to eliminate entries that were submitted in rapid succession (God, Ned!).