L'opossum vs. Lemaire: Vote for the best Richmond restaurant

Bracket: Axios Visuals

Karri again. Wednesday's Round 3 of our best special occasion restaurants tournament was a nail biter. I didn't know who would win until the final moments.

Thanks to the 838 people who voted.

Stella's and The Roosevelt were in the lead for most of the morning, but L'opossum and Lemaire pulled out last-minute victories.

I know, I know. I too am a little surprised by the strong Lemaire showing, as someone who loves Lemaire and was just there last week, eating my body weight in olives and spicy peanuts at the bar.

But here we are. The final round — L'opossum vs. Lemaire. Chef/owner David Shannon and his glorious, phallic-filled Oregon Hill eatery vs. The Jefferson's dignified, yet approachable, fine dining stalwart.

📬 Vote in the final round — voting open until 3pm.

Who. Will. Win? I honestly have no idea.