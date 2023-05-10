Vote for Richmond's best restaurants: The Final Four

Share on email (opens in new window)

Bracket: Axios Visuals

👋 Hello. It is I, Karri. Thanks to the 708 of you who voted in Round 2 of our best special occasion restaurants tournament.

Once again, y'all were fantastic with your comments on the bracket challenge.

One restaurant owner even texted to say they'd be launching a bracket of their own: best local food journalist.

(😂 Fair enough, say I. And let me offer my advance congratulations to Richmond Mag's Eileen Mellon.)

Round 2 surprise (to me): Richmond's Lemaire love. After securing a one-vote win over Shagbark Monday, the restaurant inside The Jefferson easily beat Alewife, the Church Hill restaurant named one of the best in the country in multiple national publications since it opened in 2018.

What's happening: Now we head to the Final Four.

📬 Vote for Round 3 here.

Reminder: Voting will open daily until 3pm, with the next round announced each day.