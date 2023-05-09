Vote for the best restaurant in Richmond: The Elite 8

Bracket: Axios Visuals

Round 1 of our best special occasion restaurants tournament is done, and Richmond, I've learned some valuable lessons.

I pitted Stella's and Edo's Squid against each other in the first round because my local restaurant history brain loved that Edo's location was Stella's OG spot when it first opened in 1983.

Richmond restaurant lovers did not like choosing between the two beloved eateries, and y'all told me so. All. Day. Long.

Yes, but: It wasn't even close. The namesake of the matriarch of Richmond dining royalty, Stella's, was in the lead all day and ended it that way, too.

The closest match — one I had to watch until the final moments — was Lemaire vs. Shagbark, but ultimately Lemaire prevailed — by one vote.

In all, more than 700 people voted, so on to Round 2.

📬 Vote in Round 2 here.

And please keep addressing Ned in those complaint emails. It made me giggle. All. Day. Long.

Of note: Voting will open daily until 3pm, with the next round announced each day.