Vote for the best restaurant in Richmond

👋 Karri here, writing about my great love, local restaurants. Richmond has some of the best restaurants in the country, so say I and so say countless culinary awards and national food press.

  • But which is best?

What's happening: We had so much fun with our best building bracket in March that we wanted to do it again (and we've got some more ideas in the works).

Bracket: Axios Visuals
Methodology: We picked the core list to start: local restaurants that have been open at least three years where many folks celebrate special occasions.

Of note: This informal contest is meant to be fun, and voting will open daily until 3pm with the next round announced each day.

Yes, yes, yes: We know Richmond has way more than 16 awesome restaurants where folks celebrate special occasions, but we had to pare it down somehow — and are planning some future brackets to get more casual spots into the cage match.

📬 Vote in Round 1 here.

  • And, of course, hit reply to complain about which restaurants we left out. Please begin those emails with "Dear Ned."
