Vote for the best restaurant in Richmond

👋 Karri here, writing about my great love, local restaurants. Richmond has some of the best restaurants in the country, so say I and so say countless culinary awards and national food press.

But which is best?

What's happening: We had so much fun with our best building bracket in March that we wanted to do it again (and we've got some more ideas in the works).

Bracket: Axios Visuals

Methodology: We picked the core list to start: local restaurants that have been open at least three years where many folks celebrate special occasions.

Then we grandfathered in Acacia, because we were drunk with power (and its 4-month-old restaurant is really an extension of one going back decades).

And then we created mashups designed to amuse foodies (Brittanny Anderson's babies against each other and Walter Bundy's restaurant against the one where he worked for 15 years.).

Of note: This informal contest is meant to be fun, and voting will open daily until 3pm with the next round announced each day.

Yes, yes, yes: We know Richmond has way more than 16 awesome restaurants where folks celebrate special occasions, but we had to pare it down somehow — and are planning some future brackets to get more casual spots into the cage match.

📬 Vote in Round 1 here.