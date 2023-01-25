What Richmonders can expect when Acacia 3.0 opens

The new Acacia will open fully to the public in the next few weeks. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Acacia midtown owners Dale and Aline Reitzer are preparing to open the third iteration of their award-winning restaurant in the Libbie Mill shopping center — and their first restaurant in three years.

Why it matters: The Reitzers are basically Richmond restaurant royalty and were instrumental in helping establish Richmond as a nationally recognized food town.

Light, bright, airy and welcome was what Aline Reitzer was going for with this restaurant. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

What's happening: Acacia still doesn't have an official opening date, but it started hosting reservation-only pop-ups last week (announced via Instagram) while it staffs up and trains through a soft opening.

This week's are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7pm. Tickets for the three-course meal with wine pairings are all-inclusive and $100.

A lot has happened since February 2020 when the Reitzers closed their last location for Acacia. While the couple wasn't running a restaurant during the pandemic, they were paying attention to how dining changed, Aline tells Axios.

Cool vibes and having fun was what Aline Reitzer was thinking about with new Acacia. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Here's what to expect when the restaurant finally, officially opens to the public:

Dine-in, takeout and lunch service

Expect a sandwich-heavy lunch menu and a few sandwiches and a burger at dinner. Lunch prices will be in the teens, dinner in the 20s.

A grab-and-go case

Offerings will include fresh seafood for home cooks, their crab cake mix and wine and beer to cater to the hundreds of apartment and condo dwellers in Libbie Mill.

Acacia is at 2365 Roux Street, Suite 105. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

A modern ceviche bar

Next to the actual bar, Dale will make ceviche and shuck and roast oysters and fish.

A full bar

That includes a walk-up patio window that will open in spring. And Tuesday's half-price wine by the bottle night will be back, as will the Basil Smash cocktail, courtesy of Dutch & Co.'s Michelle Shriver, who's consulting on the cocktail list.

Parking

This version of the restaurant is the first one in Henrico, and Acacia has the parking lot to prove it.