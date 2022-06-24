Richmond's best happy hours: The Jasper

Did you know that the city's premier cocktail bar offers happy hour? Us neither, until we wandered in on a random Wednesday.

The deal: The Jasper offers $6 classic cocktails (nine in all), $6 beer-and-shot combos (including Coors Banquet & Evan Williams) and $6 food specials (steak tartare, anyone?).

The happy hour hours: Daily from 5-7pm. That's every damn day, people.

The vibe: It's The Jasper, so it's all dark wood, kick-ass wallpaper and aggressive mood lighting.

It's dark inside, super dark. In the back you can't see a thing, but the booths are so tall and intimate back there, no one can judge you for using your phone as a flashlight to see the menu.

The bar was half full when we were there just after opening, and nearly all the tables — which are first-come, first-serve — filled up fast.

Karri's thought bubble: I went with the house daiquiri — a fave of mine always, but especially when someone at The Jasper is making it. Plus, we split a shrimp cocktail, and they were huge — and delicious. All in at $12, and I'll definitely be back.

Ned's thought bubble: The old fashioned was great, especially for $6, but my favorite part was the ambiance. It's a neat, private little place to meet a friend.

Pro tip: There's always a line in front of The Jasper just before 5. Now we know why.