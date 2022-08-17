Richmond's fastest growing companies

Richmond is home to dozens of companies that rank among the nation's fastest growing.

What's happening: A total of 38 Richmond companies made this year's Inc. 5000 list, which ranks businesses based on revenue growth over a three-year period, from 2018 to 2021.

Last year, 44 local companies made the list.

Why it matters: Collectively, these 38 companies added 3,711 jobs over the past three years and drove $1.2 billion in revenue, according to Inc.

The companies run the gamut from advertising firms, like Dotted Line and Brandito in Henrico, to consumer services and restaurants, including the Vape Guys in Colonial Heights and Chesterfield-based DJB Hospitality Sedona Taphouse.

Zoom in: Local companies that provide IT, business services or staffing were the most represented industry sector on the Richmond list, including Summit Human Capital, a 4-year-old IT staffing firm.