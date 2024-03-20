Share on email (opens in new window)

Raleigh City Council wants to make its term lengths longer. Why it matters: Raleigh's mayor and City Council currently serve two-year terms, with all eight members elected at once.

City Council is considering a change that would give councilmembers and the mayor four-year terms and create staggered elections starting in 2026.

It is also considering potentially adding more seats to the council.

Zoom out: Many cities throughout the state give their councilmembers four-year, staggered terms, including Durham — though its mayor still only serves two-year terms.

Flashback: This would be just the latest change to local elections if enacted.

In 2021, Raleigh's local elections were moved from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years, which the City Council at the time described as an effort to increase turnout.

Some community members criticized the move for giving that council another year in office.

How it works: The city will hold a public hearing on lengthening terms on April 2, the council decided on Tuesday.