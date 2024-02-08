Share on email (opens in new window)

A Napa restaurant in the Charlotte area. Photo: Courtesy of Conway Restaurant Group

Wine bar and restaurant Napa at Glenwood will open later this year off Glenwood Avenue, the developer Grubb Ventures said Wednesday.

Why it matters: Its opening will be the Charlotte-based Conway Restaurant Group's fourth Napa location and the first outside the Charlotte area.

Charlotte restaurant institutions have been eyeing the Triangle for expansion over the past few years, with restaurants like Midwood Smokehouse, Common Market, Mac's Speed Shop and Foxcroft Wine expanding to the region.

Details: Napa will offer brunch, lunch and dinner as well as an extensive wine list and cocktails.

It'll be located beneath The Residences Glenwood Place apartments at 3711 Exchange Glenwood Place.

Of note: The Glenwood Place development has added a number of tenants recently, including Sushi Mon, The Iron Oaks, Ladyfingers Market, Flowcorp Pilates and Quarter Note Coffee.