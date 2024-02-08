28 mins ago - News

A Charlotte wine bar and restaurant is coming to Raleigh's Glenwood Ave.

A restaurant with a patio

A Napa restaurant in the Charlotte area. Photo: Courtesy of Conway Restaurant Group

Wine bar and restaurant Napa at Glenwood will open later this year off Glenwood Avenue, the developer Grubb Ventures said Wednesday.

Why it matters: Its opening will be the Charlotte-based Conway Restaurant Group's fourth Napa location and the first outside the Charlotte area.

Details: Napa will offer brunch, lunch and dinner as well as an extensive wine list and cocktails.

  • It'll be located beneath The Residences Glenwood Place apartments at 3711 Exchange Glenwood Place.

Of note: The Glenwood Place development has added a number of tenants recently, including Sushi Mon, The Iron Oaks, Ladyfingers Market, Flowcorp Pilates and Quarter Note Coffee.

