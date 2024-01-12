A rendering of the planned Flying Bull Beer Co. space at 300 Morris St. in Durham, courtesy of Longfellow Real Estate

The Triangle's dining scene is getting a boost from several new restaurant and brewery expansions opening to start the new year.

Flying Bull Beer Co. brewery will open its downtown Durham taproom this Sunday, its landlord Longfellow Real Estate Partners said.

The brewery, which has operated on Durham's Ninth Street since 2020, is adding a cocktail and food menu to its new location.

Location: 300 Morris St., Durham

Flavor Hills, a Southern cooking restaurant with an extensive brunch menu, has opened on Raleigh's Fayetteville Street, a welcome sign for downtown, which has struggled to rebound since the pandemic.

The restaurant, which also has a location in Jacksonville, N.C., will be open Wednesday through Sunday.

Location: 319 Fayetteville St., Raleigh

Foxcroft Wine Co., a wine bar and bottle shop, is expected to open later this year in the former Midtown Grille space in North Hills, the News & Observer reported.

The wine shop is a Charlotte institution, where it's operated for 20 years.

Location: 4421 Six Forks Road, Raleigh.

Atomic Clock Brewing Co., a new brewery that will also serve food and cocktails, is aiming to open in downtown Durham in the coming weeks, according to the Triangle Business Journal.