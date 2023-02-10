Midwood Smokehouse opens first Raleigh location

Midwood Smokehouse's Raleigh location is in the Smoky Hollow development in downtown. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

The Triangle is adding yet another well-known barbecue joint this weekend.

Driving the news: Midwood Smokehouse opens Saturday in Raleigh's Smoky Hollow development.

The big picture: The chain is the brainchild of Frank Scibelli, CEO of FS Food Group, one of Charlotte's most prolific restaurant groups.

Raleigh makes Midwood's sixth location

What they're saying: "We're like a melting pot of barbecue," Midwood's Executive Pitmaster Matt Barry, an N.C. State grad, tells Axios. "We take the best of all the traditions and put them under one roof."

The menu runs the span of U.S. traditions, featuring pulled pork from North Carolina all the way to Tex-Mex inspired barbecue tacos and quesadillas.

Axios asked Barry what we should order on our first time in. He pointed us toward the burnt ends and brisket, two styles that come to Raleigh via Barry's "research-and-development trips" to Texas and Kansas City.

We got the burnt ends at a preview event. They were juicy and sweetly caramelized.

The small plate of burnt ends at Midwood. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

Zoom out: The Triangle has always been a barbecue hot spot, but even in the past year, Raleigh has significantly added to its roster of places for smoked pork and beef.

Along with Midwood, the BBQ Lab in North Hills and Longleaf Swine in downtown have recently opened.

💭 Axios Southern Bureau Chief Michael Graff's thought bubble: Scibelli is a brilliant businessperson who understands his customers and their tastes as well as any restaurateur I know. His portfolio of Charlotte spots — Midwood, Mama Ricotta's, Calle Sol, Paco's Tacos, Little Mama's and Yafo — print money.