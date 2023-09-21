The inside of the Common Market in Durham is split into two levels. Photo: Forrest Mason

The Common Market, the Charlotte-born institution known for operating as a restaurant, bar, bottle shop, cafe, convenience store and ice cream combined into one, is nearing its Durham debut.

Driving the news: The Common Market will open its doors at 1821 Green St. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, a spokesperson for the company told Axios.

For the past year, the restaurant has been renovating the space, formerly home to Democracy North Carolina, just off Durham's popular Ninth Street area.

State of play: This will be the first Common Market location outside the Charlotte region.

Graham Worth, the restaurant's owner and a Raleigh native, said the goal is for the Durham location to adopt the feeling and tastes of its new neighborhood — just like how the four existing Common Market all sell different items.

What they're saying: "We're stocking the shelves, but we have no idea how this neighborhood is gonna utilize us as a business," Worth told Axios.

"For the first three to six months, we basically build out what we think they'll buy — and then we just start adjusting to how they're going to utilize this space."

The Common Market's deli has a variety of sandwiches and breakfast items. Photo: Forrest Mason

Details: Already, the Common Market — which Worth calls a community living room — is taking on some very Durham-specific characteristics.

Local ice cream shop The Parlour is opening a window for ice cream scoops in the shop.

And Mid Bloom Coffee — a new coffee venture from Casey Lunceford Blivin, formerly of Joe Van Gogh — will open a space inside.

Worth said there is still more space inside for local entrepreneurs to try pop-ups as well.

What's we're watching: Worth said it's too early to say if the Durham location will be the first of several in the Triangle.