A Charlotte-based barbecue joint is coming to Raleigh's Five Points neighborhood.

Driving the news: Mac's Speed Shop is opening in the former Lonerider taproom on Glenwood Avenue potentially later this year.

Details: Founded in 2005, Mac's Speed Shop made a name for itself in Charlotte's South End neighborhood before South End became a hot spot for apartments and offices.

The restaurant sells items like pulled pork and brisket and flaunts an aesthetic built around motorcycles.

Mac's has expanded to locations throughout the state, but this will be the restaurant's first Triangle location.

Zoom out: It's been a big year for Charlotte restaurants expanding to the Triangle, with Midwood Smokehouse and the Common Market also planting roots in the area.