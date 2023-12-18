Hines, the Houston developer behind The Fenton development in Cary, is placing a big bet on Research Triangle Park.

Driving the news: Hines bought part of IBM's campus in Durham for $66 million this month, according to Durham County property records.

The 146-acre property, currently home to IBM's 500 Campus, is located at 4205 South Miami Boulevard.

Why it matters: Hines has become one of the most active developers in the Triangle since entering the market a few years ago, and the purchase likely puts the IBM property on the path to a major redevelopment.

In addition to the Fenton, Hines has plans to expand the American Tobacco Campus with Capitol Broadcasting in downtown Durham and add hundreds of apartments to Cary's Waverly Place shopping center.

The big picture: While the property is just on the outside of Research Triangle Park's official boundaries, Hines' purchase is a sign of how much developer interest remains in the area — home to hundreds of businesses — despite increases in vacancy rates due to remote work trends.

IBM will continue to lease the four buildings on the campus from Hines — despite increasingly putting more of its office space in Durham up for sublease in recent years.

The company said in a statement the sale would not impact its staffing levels in Durham.

Between the lines: Leaders of RTP are preparing to ask Durham and Wake counties for a new zoning overlay that would allow landowners to build more housing types and commercial retail inside of the park.

The effort, which is being billed as RTP 3.0, is meant as an effort to keep RTP attractive to companies and talent as well as solve future housing and transportation challenges.

What they're saying: "Long-term, we are attracted to the site's future redevelopment optionality, specifically given its strategic location in the heart of a high demand submarket for life science, residential, and industrial uses," Paul Zarian, Hines' managing director for its Raleigh office, said in a statement.