A new rooftop bar is coming to Cary's Fenton development
The Triangle is getting another rooftop bar — a trend for new developments across the region.
Driving the news: AVA plans to open its rooftop bar at The Fenton development in Cary on April 7.
Details: The bar will be located above the recently opened Sports & Social and the PBR Cowboy Bar at 301 Fenton Gateway Drive. All three concepts are owned by the company Live! Hospitality & Entertainment.
- In addition to cocktails, wine and beer, AVA will serve small Mediterranean plates, like skewers, tabbouleh and mezze platters.
- Matt James, a Raleigh native and former lead of "The Bachelor," will help open the bar on April 8.
