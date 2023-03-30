A rendering of what a fully built-out Fenton could look like, courtesy of Hines

The Triangle is getting another rooftop bar — a trend for new developments across the region.

Driving the news: AVA plans to open its rooftop bar at The Fenton development in Cary on April 7.

Details: The bar will be located above the recently opened Sports & Social and the PBR Cowboy Bar at 301 Fenton Gateway Drive. All three concepts are owned by the company Live! Hospitality & Entertainment.

In addition to cocktails, wine and beer, AVA will serve small Mediterranean plates, like skewers, tabbouleh and mezze platters.

Matt James, a Raleigh native and former lead of "The Bachelor," will help open the bar on April 8.

