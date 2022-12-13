A rendering of the rooftop bar at the under-construction Hyatt House hotel, courtesy of Hoffman & Associates

A national hotel brand plans to open an extended-stay hotel at downtown Raleigh's Seaboard Station development.

Driving the news: Hoffman & Associates, the developer behind the Seaboard Station project on Peace Street, announced this month it has started construction on a 149-room Hyatt House hotel.

The hotel is scheduled to open in 2024 and will focus on extended stays — 92 of the rooms will have kitchens.

It will also include a rooftop bar-and-restaurant called the High Rail.

Why it matters: Just a few years ago, city leaders were complaining that downtown Raleigh had a dearth of hotel rooms that was keeping it from attracting more events and conferences.

Details: The Hyatt House is part of the second phase of Hoffman's plans for Seaboard Station, which is adjacent to William Peace University and Turnbridge Equities redevelopment of the old Seaboard train station.