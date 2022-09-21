Seaboard Station preservation deal reached

Raleigh City Council gave the go ahead to a rezoning of the Seaboard Station property on Tuesday, allowing for up to 20 stories to be built on the property currently home to Logan's Garden Shop.

In exchange, the developer, Turnbridge Equities, agreed to conditions that would guarantee preservation of the historic Seaboard Station.

Why it matters: Turnbridge's initial plans to demolish the old train station — which never received a historic landmark designation — met backlash from local residents who feared losing another local landmark to new development.

The station dates back to 1942 and was Raleigh's main train station for decades. It's also one of the few remaining buildings from the era of segregation.

Details: Turnbridge agreed to preserve a minimum of 50% of the station either on the property or in a relocated space. Jason Davis, of Turnbridge, said his company's goal is to preserve its entire ticketing and waiting area and move it to the northern end of the property.

If it isn't able to preserve at least 50% of the building, Turnbridge can only build up to seven stories on the property.

What they're saying: Dana Deaton, of the Save Seaboard Station group, said the conditions were the result of an extensive back-and-forth with the developer.