The development group that owns Seaboard Station says it plans to save the historic train station on the property — but it stopped short of promising to do so.

What they're saying: "While we cannot strictly offer a preservation condition on the building in the event that a feasibility issue arises between now and the time of development," Jason Davis, a managing partner for the developer Turnbridge Equities, said in a statement, "we can confirm … our preferred plan and good faith intent to preserve the train station."

What's happening: Turnbridge's initial plans to demolish the old train depot — which never received a historic landmark designation — met backlash from local residents who feared losing another local landmark to new development. Turnbridge wants to rezone the property to allow for buildings up to 20 stories in height.

Yes, But: New York-based Turnbridge, which is also redeveloping the historic Creamery building in Glenwood South, said resident feedback caused it to reconsider its plans.

“We've heard that it is a meaningful part of Raleigh's past and present for many who are from the area," Davis said, adding his firm is putting forward more of a preservation effort than required under current zoning conditions.

Bottom line: Turnbridge's revised plans for the property show the station moved from its original location on the property but still preserved.

What's next: A public hearing on the rezoning case is set for Sept. 6.