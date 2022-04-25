4 must-try rooftop bars in Raleigh

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up.

Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city.

Details: A mid-century modern terrace offering panoramic downtown sights.

Go when: You want to lounge with friends at golden hour.

Address: 315 E. Chapel Hill St.

Details: Overlook the growing skyline from this stylish patio at the AC Hotel downtown.

Go when: You want to get dressed up for photos with friends.

Address: 9 Glenwood Ave.

Cityscape. Photo: Dylan Cross, courtesy of Early Bird Night Owl.

Details: Sip colorful cocktails crafted with house-made spirits at this downtown distillery and restaurant.

Pro-tip: Some seats are held for walk-ins, but we suggest booking a reservation well in advance.

Address: 225 S. Wilmington St.

Lush greenery. Photo: Samantha Bechtold/Trophy Brewing Company

Details: A high-energy and luxe lounge atop the AC Hotel in North Hills.

Go when: You want to show off Raleigh to an out-of-towner.

Address: 101 Park at North Hills St.

Views. Photo courtesy of Tabletop Media Group.

