24 mins ago - Things to Do

4 must-try rooftop bars in Raleigh

Sami Sparber
People dine in front of the Raleigh skyline
The Willard in downtown. Photo: Baxter Miller, courtesy of Early Bird Night Owl.

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up.

Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city.

1. The Roof at The Durham

Details: A mid-century modern terrace offering panoramic downtown sights.

Go when: You want to lounge with friends at golden hour.

Address: 315 E. Chapel Hill St.

2. The Willard

Details: Overlook the growing skyline from this stylish patio at the AC Hotel downtown.

Go when: You want to get dressed up for photos with friends.

Address: 9 Glenwood Ave.

Furniture on a rooftop lounge
Cityscape. Photo: Dylan Cross, courtesy of Early Bird Night Owl.
3. Young Hearts Distilling

Details: Sip colorful cocktails crafted with house-made spirits at this downtown distillery and restaurant.

Pro-tip: Some seats are held for walk-ins, but we suggest booking a reservation well in advance.

Address: 225 S. Wilmington St.

Chairs and tables on a rooftop
Lush greenery. Photo: Samantha Bechtold/Trophy Brewing Company
4. Level7

Details: A high-energy and luxe lounge atop the AC Hotel in North Hills.

Go when: You want to show off Raleigh to an out-of-towner.

Address: 101 Park at North Hills St.

Bar stools in front of the skyline
Views. Photo courtesy of Tabletop Media Group.

🚨 Subscribe for more: Axios Raleigh will officially launch on May 2. Sign up to receive our free weekday newsletter and get all the news you need to start your day.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more