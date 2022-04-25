4 must-try rooftop bars in Raleigh
Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up.
Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city.
1. The Roof at The Durham
Details: A mid-century modern terrace offering panoramic downtown sights.
Go when: You want to lounge with friends at golden hour.
Address: 315 E. Chapel Hill St.
2. The Willard
Details: Overlook the growing skyline from this stylish patio at the AC Hotel downtown.
Go when: You want to get dressed up for photos with friends.
Address: 9 Glenwood Ave.
3. Young Hearts Distilling
Details: Sip colorful cocktails crafted with house-made spirits at this downtown distillery and restaurant.
Pro-tip: Some seats are held for walk-ins, but we suggest booking a reservation well in advance.
Address: 225 S. Wilmington St.
4. Level7
Details: A high-energy and luxe lounge atop the AC Hotel in North Hills.
Go when: You want to show off Raleigh to an out-of-towner.
Address: 101 Park at North Hills St.
🚨 Subscribe for more: Axios Raleigh will officially launch on May 2. Sign up to receive our free weekday newsletter and get all the news you need to start your day.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.