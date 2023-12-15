What do the next 50 years look like for Research Triangle Park?

The leaders of the business park, home to more than 300 companies and an economic driver for the region, want to turn the sea of corporate campuses into a connected collection of mixed-use developments.

Driving the news: The Research Triangle Foundation, the not-for-profit that manages RTP, plans to put forward a new zoning proposal to Durham and Wake counties next year that would allow for landowners in the park to build more types of housing and commercial spaces.

RTP would also need to revise its land covenants to allow for landowners to redevelop their existing properties.

Why it matters: RTP sits at the intersection of Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill, and spans 7,000 acres — nearly half the size of Manhattan Island — across the border of Durham and Wake counties.

The potential rezoning could open up a huge swath of the Triangle to denser housing, as the region's rapid growth is expected to continue.

Residential development there could ease future transit headaches, as the tens of thousands of workers in the park currently all commute in.

It could also make RTP more attractive to the next generation of workers and help companies retain talent, Levitan told Axios.

By the numbers: Currently 20% of RTP (roughly 1,400 acres) is surface parking, according to Scott Levitan, the CEO of the Research Triangle Foundation.

If you were to just use some of those parking lots — many of which are underused due to hybrid work trends — for redevelopment, you could add thousands of new housing and commercial options.

State of play: Levitan is pushing RTP's evolution as RTP 3.0.

1.0 was its original incarnation, home to a vast amount of corporate campuses that workers commuted into.

2.0 is the under-construction HUB RTP, which is envisioned as the park's downtown and features its first office towers, retail centers, restaurants and apartments.

3.0 would be about letting smaller, mixed-use developments spring up around the rest of RTP and building out infrastructure, like new greenways, to connect them.

Be smart: The Research Triangle Foundation cannot make landowners redevelop their land, and many of them, Levitan noted, would likely prefer not to.

But a new zoning overlay would give many of them the option to pursue redevelopment.

What they're saying: "The 1960s model [of development] just really isn't relevant anymore," Levitan told the Durham County Commissioners earlier this month.