The developer behind The Fenton shopping district in Cary has submitted plans for its next large-scale project.

Driving the news: Hines, a Houston-based developer that has become increasingly active in the Triangle, has submitted a rezoning request to turn Cary's Waverly Place shopping center into a mixed-use development featuring hundreds of apartments.

Hines declined to comment on its application, and the process could take many months before it comes before the town council.

Flashback: Hines bought Waverly Place, anchored by a Whole Foods grocery store, for $88 million in 2022.

The shopping center features an open lawn that is popular for events.

Details: Hines' application calls for adding up to 750 apartments and an additional 30,000 square feet of commercial space.

Most of the shopping center is excluded from the application. It focuses instead on 6.5 acres of the property, including two parking lots and the CMX CinéBistro.

In its place, Hines could add buildings between four to seven stories high as well as a parking deck, which would be used to replace any parking removed during construction.

The big picture: Waverly Place joins a long list of shopping malls — both indoor and outdoor — that are being redeveloped to become less dependent on retail and food alone.