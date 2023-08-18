Hines plans big redevelopment of Cary's Waverly Place
The developer behind The Fenton shopping district in Cary has submitted plans for its next large-scale project.
Driving the news: Hines, a Houston-based developer that has become increasingly active in the Triangle, has submitted a rezoning request to turn Cary's Waverly Place shopping center into a mixed-use development featuring hundreds of apartments.
- Hines declined to comment on its application, and the process could take many months before it comes before the town council.
Flashback: Hines bought Waverly Place, anchored by a Whole Foods grocery store, for $88 million in 2022.
- The shopping center features an open lawn that is popular for events.
Details: Hines' application calls for adding up to 750 apartments and an additional 30,000 square feet of commercial space.
- Most of the shopping center is excluded from the application. It focuses instead on 6.5 acres of the property, including two parking lots and the CMX CinéBistro.
- In its place, Hines could add buildings between four to seven stories high as well as a parking deck, which would be used to replace any parking removed during construction.
The big picture: Waverly Place joins a long list of shopping malls — both indoor and outdoor — that are being redeveloped to become less dependent on retail and food alone.
- From Durham's Streets at Southpoint to Cary's South Hills, old-school shopping centers are working to add apartments and new amenities to stay active and relevant.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.