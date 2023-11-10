35 mins ago - News

NC State Auditor Beth Wood, facing misdemeanor charges, to resign

headshot
Photo illustration of Beth Wood with abstract pattern of gavels.

Photo illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photo: North Carolina State Auditor's Office

North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood will resign, she said in a statement Thursday night, just days after a grand jury indicted her on misdemeanor charges over her personal use of a state vehicle.

Why it matters: Her decision caps the end of a particularly tumultuous year for the four-term auditor, who plead guilty earlier this year to a misdemeanor charge for a hit-and-run in downtown Raleigh last December.

  • "I made this decision because we have such a great team doing incredibly important work and I don't want to be a distraction," Wood said.

What happened: Wood announced in a legislative hearing last week that she would not seek re-election, but would serve out the remainder of her term, which ends next year, WRAL reported.

  • Days later, news broke that a grand jury had indicted her with misdemeanor charges for using her state vehicle for personal errands, like hair and dentist appointments and trips to shopping malls and spas, "where she was not engaged in business in her official capacity," Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said in a statement.

The latest: Two days after those charges became public, Wood has changed her mind about serving the rest of her term.

  • She informed Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper Thursday afternoon of her plans to resign, the governor's office said. Wood said through a spokesperson Thursday that she'll step down officially on December 15.

Catch up quick: Even after Wood drove a state car onto the hood of another vehicle after attending a Christmas party last December, she continued to drive her state vehicle.

What's next: Cooper will appoint a replacement for Wood, and his office said information about that process will be available in the coming days.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more