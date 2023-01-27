North Carolina state officials waited six weeks to revoke State Auditor Beth Wood's ability to drive a state vehicle over her December hit-and-run, a spokesperson for the state Department of Administration said Friday.

Why it matters: The move came Tuesday, nearly a week after Wood's misdemeanor charge for her role in the hit-and-run came to light, rather than right after the incident.

Driving the news: The state's Motor Fleet Management division, which is under the Department of Administration, told Wood Jan. 24 that her vehicle assignment was "temporarily suspended due to the ongoing investigation", the agency spokesperson said in an email.

The agency's regulations outline that a vehicle assignment can be recalled if abuse of the vehicle occurs, which includes "reckless disregard for the proper operation of the vehicle," or "if substantiated violations of motor vehicle laws are committed."

Catch up quick: Wood was charged with a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run, leaving the scene and property damage on the evening of Dec. 8, when she ran a state vehicle over the hood of another car in downtown Raleigh.

She also received an infraction for unsafe movement. Her next court date is March 23.

The latest: The accident cost the state nearly $8,000 for towing and repair, the Department of Administration said in an email. DOT is tasked with managing the state's motor vehicle fleet and assigning cars to state employees.