North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood was charged with a hit and run in Wake County in December and will appear in court Jan. 26, North Carolina court records show.

Details: Wood did not return a request for comment, but Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed that the charges include a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit and run, leaving the scene and property damage, along with an infraction for unsafe movement.

"I will confirm that yes, it's a pending charge, and there was an investigation done surrounding that charge," Freeman said. "It will be handled the same way any of those sorts of charges typically are."

Context: Wood, a Democrat, has served as the state's auditor since 2009.

The state auditor, an elected office, examines and investigates all levels of state government to help improve efficiency in government.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.