Five NC Republicans are gunning to replace State Auditor Beth Wood

Five Republican candidates have lined up to challenge State Auditor Beth Wood in next year's election.

Driving the news: The latest challenger, UNC Board of Trustees member Dave Boliek, has already brought in more money than Wood raised in the entirety of her 2016 and 2020 campaigns, according to a comparison of Boliek's latest report provided to Axios and state campaign finance records.

Boliek announced his campaign late last month and took a swing at Wood for wrecking her state vehicle in a hit-and-run last December.

"I also pledge to use my own vehicle, not a taxpayer-funded state vehicle, after hours and to perform my duties," Boliek said in his announcement.

Why it matters: Wood has served as state auditor since 2009, fending off challengers in four elections.

But with news of the hit-and-run — and that she flouted the same state vehicle rules she pushed to enforce — receiving significant attention earlier this year, Republicans seem to be betting that Wood will have a more difficult time winning this time around.

Catch up quick: Wood pleaded guilty earlier this year to a misdemeanor for driving a state car onto the hood of another vehicle after attending a Christmas party downtown, then fleeing the scene.

Still, she "absolutely" plans to run for re-election, she told WRAL this summer.

Also on the list of candidates that have announced they'll run, according to the Old North State Politics blog run by North Carolina political science professors Michael Bitzer and Chris Cooper:

Wake County resident Jack Clark

Former Wake County Young Republicans Chair Charles Dingee

Former NCGOP District Chairman and state senate and secretary of state candidate A.J. Daoud

Former Greensboro City Council Member Jim Kee

Of note: Boliek, a former Democrat, became chairman of the UNC Board of Trustees amid a dispute over whether to grant journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure. His tenure as chairman ended this year.

The intrigue: Boliek has already raised close to $300,000 since his announcement, according to a campaign finance report shared with Axios that is set to be available on the state board of elections' site later this week.