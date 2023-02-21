4 hours ago - Politics

NC auditor flouted state rules she pushed to enforce

Lucille Sherman
Illustration of crime scene tape reading CRIME SCENE and DO NOT CROSS over a dark background.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

State Auditor Beth Wood found in a 2016 investigation that a director for North Carolina's Department of Public Safety broke state rules when he used his state vehicle to make trips to an animal hospital, country club and a hair appointment.

  • The agency, Wood recommended at the time, should consider disciplining the director of the department's Private Protective Services division for using his state-assigned vehicle for commuting and personal use.

The intrigue: Six years later, Wood, tasked with holding other officials and agencies accountable and uncovering waste and abuse in government, broke commuting rules, according to a letter from the director that manages state vehicles.

Driving the news: Wood has released at least five other audits since 2016 that found agencies had poor oversight of state-assigned vehicles.

Why it matters: Despite numerous audits that found state agencies had "inadequate oversight" over North Carolina's motor fleet, Wood's ability to commute and use a state vehicle for personal reasons undetected or unaddressed for weeks shows that oversight may still be lacking.

Catch up quick: Four days after Wood drove her state assigned vehicle over the hood of another car after leaving a lobbyist's Christmas party, she was charged with a Class 2 hit-and-run, leaving the scene and property damage.

  • The same day charges were filed, Dec. 12, Wood began checking out a state-owned Toyota Camry assigned to her office.
  • Six weeks later, only after news of her car accident broke, state officials temporarily revoked Wood's individual vehicle assignment. She kept driving a state vehicle anyway.

The latest: Earlier this month, Robert Riddle, the motor fleet management's director, said in a letter to Wood that her commuting to and from work using a vehicle assigned to her agency was not permitted.

  • Riddle also wrote that it appeared Wood was driving that same car for personal use, which he said would be misuse of the vehicle.
  • "Please be advised that misuse of a state-owned vehicle could result in revocation of the assignment of the vehicle to your agency," Riddle wrote Feb. 3.

What we're watching: Wood has made no indication that she plans to resign and has provided scant details about the accident. Her next court date is March 23.

  • "It never works to talk to you guys. No matter what I say. No matter how I try to tell it, it never comes out in the media the way I say it," Wood told WRAL outside her office Thursday. "So, I am not going to talk."
  • She declined to answer the outlet's questions and then drove away in "privately owned Cadillac," the outlet reported.
